Here’s what you need to know for winter weather in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A chance for winter weather is the talk across middle Georgia for the next 48 to 72 hours. An arctic cold front is heading this way and parts of Middle Georgia may see some snow flurries and ice.

Rain and sub-freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will create the perfect combination for black ice on roads.

Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says his main concern is icy roads, but he will be shocked if the area sees snow. He says public works crews are ready with a salt water mixture to break up black ice.

Monroe County EMA Director Matt Perry says to expect bridges, low-lying areas, and shady areas to have black ice.

“Plan for some traffic delays in the morning and really bundle those kids up at the bus stop – if we have school,” Perry said. “I haven’t heard otherwise. We just ask folks at 22 degrees exposed skin can start to get a little blanched.”

If you have pets, you should bring them inside.

Hawkins and Perry say don’t be outside Tuesday night or Wednesday morning if you don’t have to be. Give yourself some extra time to get to work or school and drive slow if you do need to get outside.

If you know someone who’s homeless or without heat, there’s a warming station at Salvation Army, located at 955 Broadway in Macon.