Dry today, but rain and a few snow flurries return tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Mild temperatures are in store this afternoon, but the warmth is temporary as an arctic cold front moves through tomorrow bringing with it chilly temperatures.

Today.

After a gorgeous weekend in Middle Georgia where we saw a lot of sunshine and temperatures running in the mid-50’s, we will take the good weather with us into the work week. With a lot of sunshine once again, afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s across the area. By the time we get into the afternoon hours we will start seeing a steady inflow of clouds into the area that will lead to a partly cloudy sky and milder temperatures overnight.

Tomorrow.

An arctic front moving towards the southeast will bring widespread rain across Middle Georgia. While there is the potential to see snow flurries behind the frontal passage, accumulating snow is not in the forecast for our area. With the added cloud cover ahead of the front, afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 40’s which is well below the average high temperature for this time of year (59°). Behind the front we will see temperatures plummet into the low-to-mid 20’s.

The main threat for this system is going to be black ice forming overnight with the sub-freezing temperatures. Any precipitation that is still on the roads Tuesday night will freeze over, potentially causing issues for roads around Middle Georgia. As always, give yourself plenty of time to get to wherever you may need to be on Wednesday morning.

Extended.

Once the arctic front clears out we will deal with below average temperatures for the remainder of the week. We will be dealing with dry conditions as well! Rain does not return to the forecast until the weekend.

