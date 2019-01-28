Ambassadors in Downtown Macon work to make area clean and safe

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- You may see a lot more city workers in downtown Macon wearing orange jackets.

This is all in hopes of making the city cleaner and safer for residents.

In July of 2017, the County Commission voted to approve a proposal for a business improvement district, or BID, for downtown Macon.

A BID is a partnership between private citizens and local governments where they choose to tax themselves to fund an increase in public services.

This will fund projects that directly benefit the area such as deterring panhandling, cleaning sidewalks, picking up trash, and answering questions for anyone who needs help.

The clean and safety ambassadors will cover the area from New Street to Fifth Street and then from Riverside Drive to Plum Street.

Their goal is to create a cleaner and safer downtown Macon.

Downtown Macon will see an increase in occupancy rates, benefiting the business owners who live and work downtown, as well as Macon residents who frequent the area.

Downtown residents and property owners voted to approve the BID for a term of 6 years, and after that time, property owners will have the option to either extend or end the BID.