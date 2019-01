MACON, Ga – February is National Heart Month and Medical Center Navicent Health wants to make sure you’re staying up to date with your heart health.

Charles Krauss, the hospital’s Community Health Educator, visited Daybreak to talk about Navicent’s “Save Your Heart” Health Fair.

The health fair is Saturday February 2nd from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m at Central Georgia Technical College in Building H.

Click on the video to see the full interview.