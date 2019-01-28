Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Stolen Pistols

MACON, Ga – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly carrying stolen pistols. The arrest happened at the Waffle House at 840 Riverside Drive in Macon around 1:30 in the morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigator, who works part time at the restaurant, noticed a car that pulled into the parking with four people in it. The investigator saw one person pointing a pistol at another person in the car. He called for back up and then went over to the car.

- Advertisement -

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the investigator found two stolen pistols, one was taken from the Atlanta area.

17 year old Daebreon Mims and 18 year old Tyrese Lester were arrested. The other two people in the car were released.

Mims is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Pistol or Revolver by a Person under 18 years of age. He’s being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a $9,750 bond.

Related Article: Man killed in south Macon shooting

Tyrese is also charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. He’s being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a $4,050 bond.