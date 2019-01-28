Bibb County Deputies Investigating Two Weekend Shootings

MACON, Ga – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened in the county over the weekend.

The first one happened in 2100 of Third Avenue in Macon around 5 Saturday evening.

Deputies said 15 year old D’ Michael Jenkins and another man were standing outside of a home arguing. During the argument, the other man took out a gun and shot Jenkins in the stomach. The man who fired the shot, ran.

Deputies said Jenkins was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies responded to a call about two men being brought into Medical Center Navicent Health’s emergency room with gunshots wounds. Deputies said this was just before 4:30 Sunday morning.

Deputies said 31 year old Antwaun Bernard Smith and 29 year old Ardontae Taylor were taken to the hospital by a friend.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was shot in the jaw and is in critical condition. Taylor was shot in the lower back and is in stable condition.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information on either one is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.