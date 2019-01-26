Warner Robins councilman, broadcaster dies

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins city councilman Mike Davis died Saturday.

The post 6 councilman, a retired city firefighter and the radio voice of the Northside Eagles, was battling cancer, according to a tweet from Northside High School head football coach and athletic director Kevin Kinsler.

“It is with a very heavy heart I tell the Northside community and all WR Mike Davis the voice of the Eagles passed away this morning from cancer,” the tweet reads. “We all lost a wonderful man that loved and served the kids and people in this city. Words can’t explain the many lives he touched.”

A post from post 3 councilman Keith Lauritsen on Davis’ Facebook page thanks Davis for being a friend.

“We will never forget the impact you have had on our community and in our lives personally,” Lauritsen writes. “We will see you again my friend.”

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.