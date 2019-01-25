Spanish rescuers find body of toddler trapped in well

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 26, 2019, 3:39 AM GMT By Reuters

TOTALAN, Spain — Spanish rescuers on Saturday found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on Jan. 13, a Spanish official said.

Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy, Julen, into the borehole — 300 feet deep and just 10 inches wide — which was blocked with soil.

“At 1:25 a.m., the rescue teams reached the area of the well where they were looking for Julen and they found the lifeless body of the little one,” said a government spokesperson in Malaga.

Julen’s parents embrace each other during a vigil for their son, two-year-old Julen, in Totalan, southern Spain on January 24, 2019.Jon Nazca / Reuters

There had been no signs of life since the boy had fallen into the borehole as his family was walking through a private estate in Totalan in southern Spain. Rescuers found the well was blocked with soil, raising fears the well had collapsed on top the child.