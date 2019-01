MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teenager is out on bond after being arrested and charged with one count of entering auto.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Bayne Street Wednesday, where a victim showed them video of a female entering their car Monday and taking items.

Deputies identified the person in the video, 17-year-old Mia Simone Hawkins, by her social media accounts. She was taken into custody with incident.

She posted bond for $1,300.