Jones County teacher charged with molesting student at school

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Jones County middle school teacher is in jail and is charged with molesting a student at Clifton Ridge Middle School.

47-year-old Witcher Tate Wilson was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of child molestation, according to the Jones County Sheriff office.

Wilson was a seventh-grade English and language arts teacher at the middle school.

Investigators are interviewing students about the alleged molestation and say they expect more charges will be filed soon.