Howard High student charged with sexual battery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District Campus Police are investigating a sexual assault at Howard High School.

Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl at Howard High School told an administrator that she had been a victim to an incident on campus. The incident involved an 18-year-old male student during afterschool activities on January 16th.

Campus Police met with the parents of both students.

The 18-year old is charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and is expect to turn himself in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office today.