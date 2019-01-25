Community food bank helps federal workers during shutdown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Federal workers finally have some relief. This afternoon President Trump announced he is reopening the government for three weeks. While federal workers get back on their feet, they can receive assistance from a local food bank.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Federal workers finally have some relief. This afternoon President Trump announced he is reopening the government for three weeks. While federal workers get back on their feet, they can receive assistance from a local food bank.

35 days, that’s how long the government shutdown lasted. A federal worker 41NBC spoke with says they had to stretch they money they had.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is making sure federal workers don’t miss a meal while they wait for their first paycheck in over a month.

“The problem is bigger than what the eye may see, and it might be a federal worker you see here, or it’s other families right here in Macon, which is already high in poverty,” Middle Georgia Community Food Bank President David Griffin said.

Griffin says the food bank is putting together boxes of dry food, canned goods, and other non-perishable items for Central Georgia federal workers.

“We’re taking food to them once a week, or once every other week, to make sure that they have necessary food and supplies,” he said.

Organizations like Loaves and Fishes Ministries are partnering with the food bank to help feed those in need while government employees wait to get paid.

“If we can help out, we’re here to help out,” Loaves and Fishes Ministries Director of Day Services Jody Sexton said.

However, federal worker say they can not accept donations. A federal worker who lives in Macon, said her job sent an email that states, during the shutdown they are still employed so workers need to comply with regulations.

According to the email she said she received: “The government-wide ethics regulations prohibit federal employees from soliciting or accepting any gifts or other item of monetary value.”

The email also says federal workers can establish fundraising pages, but they need to established it in their private capacity. Also any gifts received, must be returned.