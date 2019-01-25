Dry and mild weekend in store for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Below freezing temperatures return tonight ahead of a gorgeous weekend in store for Middle Georgia!

Tonight.

We will keep around a few high clouds throughout the overnight hours, but that is not going to inhibit temperatures from falling below the freezing mark for the second consecutive night. I expect morning low temperatures to range from the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. With a calm to slight northwest wind overnight, wind chills will not be a factor, but that does not mean you should not prepare for the sub-freezing temperatures.

Make sure you are taking the necessary steps to prepare for the colder temperatures. Some suggestions include:

Bring your pets inside! If you wouldn’t like being outside in the cold temperatures they probably don’t either. Allow faucets to drip to reduce chance of freezing pipes. Cover outdoor water spigot’s.

Weekend.

With an area of high pressure centered to our west, we are going to stay dry tomorrow and for the rest of the weekend. Tomorrow afternoon is going to be a great afternoon for outdoor plans as seasonal temperatures in the mid-50’s will be accompanied by an abundance of sunshine. We will add a little bit of cloud cover back to the forecast on Sunday, but temperatures will still be rising into the upper 50’s.

Extended.

Our next chance of precipitation returns Tuesday afternoon to Middle Georgia. Timing is going to be everything as it will dictate the type of precipitation we will have. As of right now, this system moves through during the afternoon hours as rain and behind it arctic air moves in. If the timing lines up where the cold air coincides with the precipitation then we could have a wintry mix. We are still too far out for exact timing, but this is something we will continue to monitor over the coming days.

