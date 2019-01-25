Bibb Sheriff’s Office needs help with stolen tractor investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help with a stolen tractor investigation.

A green John Deere tractor was taken either Thursday, January 17 or Friday, January 18 from property in the 9200 block of Lower Thomaston Road. It has a front bucket and a mower attachment on the rear.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Jean Lebeuf at (478) 803-2560 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.