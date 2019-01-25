Macon father charged with murder in death of infant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A father faces a felony murder charge after the death of his 1-year-old son.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to Coliseum Northside Hospital just after 1 Friday morning about an infant reported to be unresponsive.

- Advertisement -

Deputies were told the child’s mother took him to the hospital after finding him unresponsive. There was no visible injury while the child was at the hospital, but an autopsy performed Friday revealed a head injury.

Deputies say an investigation led them to believe the child’s father, 21-year-old A’kym Henderson, struck the child in his head. Henderson was interviewed before being taken to the Bibb Law Enforcement Center and booked.

The incident is still under investigation.

Related Article: Two Arrested For Involvement in Dollar General Armed Robbery

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any more information.