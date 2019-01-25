Asplundh Tree Company settles hiring discrimination case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Asplundh Tree Expert Company’s Macon-based facility is paying $55,000 in back wages to settle claims of systemic hiring discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found that in the beginning in 2015, the company discriminated against 124 African-American applicants in the hiring and selection process for ground person, tree trimmer, and equipment operation positions.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor, Asplundh has also agreed to make job offers for specific positions, to up to five eligible class members who express an interest in employment and meet qualifications.

“Employers should monitor their hiring process to ensure applicants are not rejected based on illegal practices,” said OFCCP Southeast Regional Director Samuel B. Maiden.

Asplundh Tree Expert Co. has a federal contract specializing in tree pruning and vegetation management for the U.S. Department of Energy.