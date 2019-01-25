41Today: “Rooted In Faith”

“Rooted in Faith” is designed to equip women to approach God’s Word with confidence, build fellowship that endures, and make disciples that make disciples.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – An all-day women’s ministry event is taking place in Houston County this weekend.

During the event, women will join in worship, make new connections, and learn how to come together around God’s Word.

Guest speakers include authors Erica Wiggenhorn and Kim Erickson.

The event will be hosted on January 26th, 2019 at Houston Lake Presbyterian located at 101 O’Brien Drive in Kathleen.

Doors will open to the public at 8:30 am and the event will adjourn at 4:00 pm.

Tickets are available for $10 online through Eventbrite and available for purchase at the door.

