Bibb Deputies looking for man who stole from an elderly man

MACON, Ga – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man they say took money from an elderly man.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports the robbery happened at Joi’s pick and scratch at 3691 Spencer Circle in Macon just before 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man reached into an elderly man’s pocket and took money out of it as the man was leaving the store. Deputies said the man ran towards Rice Mill Road.

- Advertisement -

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the elderly man was not injured.

Deputies with The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the man was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, white socks and Nike or Adidas sandals. Deputies said the man was not armed.

Anyone with information about this man is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Related Article: Men In Clown Masks Commit Armed Robbery in Macon

Surveillance pictures, provided by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, of the man they’re looking for are below.