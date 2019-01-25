Man arrested, charged with 2 counts of entering auto

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in jail after being arrested in connection to an entering auto investigation.

Bibb County deputies say two vehicles were entered on Drury Drive in north Macon around 4 Thursday morning. More than one person was caught on surveillance cameras.

The vehicle the people used to commit the crime, which was also caught on camera, was located on Interstate 75 around 4 Friday afternoon.

The driver, 24-year-old Marquis Antonio George, was interviewed by investigators before being arrested and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He’s being held on two counts of entering auto with a $2,400 bond.

Deputies say additional arrests are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.