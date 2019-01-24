Thief takes money from elderly man at convenience store

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)-The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery by snatching that happened at Joi’s pick and scratch on Spencer Circle.

It was reported a man snatched cash from an elderly man exiting the store when he reached into his pocket and took money. The suspect then ran off.

The victim was not injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a slender build black male. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts , white socks and slides that are possibly Nike or Adidas.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.