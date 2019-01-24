Sunny and cool weekend on the way for Middle Georiga

This Weekend



Cold weather is here to stay for a bit across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will be staying below average through the weekend, with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 20’s and 30’s. We will see a warm up as we start next week, but that is before a big shot of cold air.

Major Cold Next Week



While we will see a pretty quiet period through the weekend, a cold front is set to move through on Tuesday. This will bring very cold air to the area, as well as a chance for some wintry precipitation. Right now the best guess at a forecast is a wintry mix, but depending on the speed of the front we could see all snow. Regardless we will see a big cool down with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

