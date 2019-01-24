Students impacted by Hurricane Michael receive scholarship at GSW

BUTLER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Southwestern State University is redesigning its Southwestern Promise Scholarship. It is now geared towards helping students whose families were impacted by Hurricane Michael.

“We know that Southwest Georgia was hit by Hurricane Michael, and the economic damage was tremendous,” GSW President Neal Weaver said. He estimates the storm cost the region more than a billion dollars in lost economic growth and activity.

Taylor County is one of 56 counties that GSW is targeting with the special scholarship. Weaver went to Taylor County High School Thursday to talk to students about the scholarship. High school senior Trent Bennett plans to use the Southwestern Promise Scholarship to pay for a degree in nursing. “My mom’s a nurse and I see how she does things, and I want to be like her. She’s a good person,” Bennett said.

Students need to attend GSW and make certain test scores on their ACT and SAT to qualify for the “Southwestern Promise” Scholarship.

Students with 1100/22 SAT/ACT scores and 3.0 GPA qualify for the “Blue” level $1,000 scholarship. Those with 1200/25 SAT/ACT scores and 3.0 GPA qualify for the “Gold” level $2,000 scholarship. The scholarship automatically renews each year up to four years – total – for students who maintain a 3.0 GPA, according to GSW.

Weaver understands rebuilding after Michael and paying for tuition, may be tough for parents. “Your family all of a sudden is starting to think, ‘where are the resources? Do we have the resources?’ I never want a student to feel like they don’t have the opportunity to go to college simply because of a weather event,” Weaver said.

The 56-county region includes: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brooks, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Grady, Harris, Houston, Irwin, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Worth.