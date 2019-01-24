Results released for Macon’s “On the Table” conversations

The results from a post-conversation survey outlined key issues and how participants plan to take action moving forward into helping the community improve.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)- “On the Table” is a series of conversations held to create community connections, increase understanding of city issues, and inspire action.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia created the “Conversation to Action Mini Grant Program” to encourage participants to come up with ideas and implement change.

$15,000 was rewarded to 17 project ideas that all focus on the top three main issues in Macon.

To download a list of the grant recipients, visit http://onthetablemacon.com/grants/.