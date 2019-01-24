Drier and Cooler Air is Back

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Most areas received over an inch of rain since the rain began falling late on Wednesday, but a drying trend will take us into the weekend!

Today.

- Advertisement -

We started off Thursday with very wet and warm conditions across Middle Georgia, but that is all going to change as the cold front continues to move through our area. With the cold front passing through during the early morning hours, we actually set our high temperature around midnight which was in the low 60’s. As the cold front continues to move off to the east, drier and cooler air will be ushered into our region. Lingering showers are still in the forecast, but the coverage will be limited until the rain moves out completely in the early afternoon hours. This afternoon temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50’s with decreasing cloud cover. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures will plummet to right around the freezing mark.

Tomorrow.

We are in store for a beautiful Friday across Middle Georgia as temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50’s with an abundance of sunshine. The average high temperature for this time of year is 58° so we are going to be a little cooler than normal. Chilly air is still in the forecast for Saturday morning as temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 20’s.

Weekend & Beyond.

A dry weekend is in store across Middle Georgia! It is going to feel seasonal as temperatures will run in the upper 50’s and low 60’s on Saturday and Sunday. Our next best chance at rain is slim, but we are monitoring the chance for rain to return in the middle of next week.

Connect with Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).