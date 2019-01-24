Deputy arrests man driving stolen car, carrying stolen gun

After the Deputy pulled over the 2017 Nissan Altima, 27 year-old Hasani Koran Williams was taken into custody without incident.

While the Deputy was checking the vehicle, he found a 9mm semi-auto pistol under the driver’s seat. The gun was listed stolen out of Macon.

Williams was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with two Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Felony and is being held on $8,100.00 bond.