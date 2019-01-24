Busy downtown Macon intersection to close for repairs

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)- Beginning Friday evening, the intersection of Cherry Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon, will close due to crosswalks repair.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)- Beginning Friday evening, the intersection of Cherry Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon, will close due to crosswalks repair.

According to a press release from Macon-Bibb County, traffic on MLK during the closure will be rerouted onto Fifth Street.

To get to the Terminal Station, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Tubman African American Museum, and other places in the area, people should use Fifth Street. To get to businesses and residences on Cherry Street, people can use First, Second, or Third Street.

The intersection is expected to reopen by Monday morning.