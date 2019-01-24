Busy downtown Macon intersection to close for repairs

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)- Beginning Friday evening, the intersection of Cherry Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon, will close due to crosswalks repair.
According to a press release from Macon-Bibb County, traffic on MLK during the closure will be rerouted onto Fifth Street.
To get to the Terminal Station, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Tubman African American Museum, and other places in the area, people should use Fifth Street. To get to businesses and residences on Cherry Street, people can use First, Second, or Third Street.
The intersection is expected to reopen by Monday morning.
The Macon-Bibb website says the bricks that were used have not held up well from the traffic, especially heavier log trucks. Asphalt is being used for the new crosswalks, instead of brick. The project is expected to cost approximately $120,000, with funding coming from state repair funds. The money became available when other work did not cost as much as originally estimated, and it could be reallocated to this project.