Bibb deputies: 3 men arrested after home burglary in north Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to at least one home burglary in north Macon.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator located and stopped a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle deputies say was seen at a burglary on Glenwood Drive on January 15.

Three men and the vehicle, a silver 2001 Acura MDX, were detained while property investigators were called to the scene.

Deputies say they found stolen items in the SUV “possibly” from a recent burglary, including bags of jewelry, computers, a television and a handgun.

The men, 22-year-old Jurreginald Wayna Mitchell, 22-year-old Jeremy Bernard Hicks Jr. and 23-year-old Matthew Thomas Burnett were taken in for questioning before being arrested.

Mitchell is charged with two counts of burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hicks Jr. and Burnett are both charged with two counts of burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

All three men are being held without bond. More charges are pending.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have more information.