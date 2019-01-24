BCSO looking for suspects wanted for car burglaries

Bibb County, (WMGT/41NBC)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least three suspects involved in car burglaries early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the incident happened in the Drury Drive area of North Bibb County around 4 a.m.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects were in the vehicle shown parked in surveillance cameras. It appears to be an older model Honda Accord or similar vehicle possibly silver in color.

The vehicle has damages to the driver’s side front door and a missing hub cap on the driver’s side front wheel.