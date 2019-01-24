Man Arrested For Shooting Into Car, Injuring Woman

MACON, Ga – A Macon man has been arrested for shooting into a car and injuring a woman.

Bibb County Deputies said 44 year old James Allen Williams Jr and his wife got into an argument at Jim’s Food Mart at 2112 Millerfield Road in Macon just before 9 Wednesday night. Deputies said during the argument, Williams’ wife called a friend to come pick her up. Her friend showed up with two other men in the car, which deputies said upset Williams. He pulled out a pistol and fired a shot into the car. 27 year old Chenise Oliver was shot in the left arm.

Deputies said Oliver was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for her injury and is in stable condition.

Williams has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held without bond.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.