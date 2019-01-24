Man Arrested For Hit and Run, Claimed To Be Narcotics Officer

MACON, Ga – Bibb County Deputies arrested a man who they say left the scene of a hit and run accident and ran from them.

Deputies responded to an accident on Vineville and Forsyth Road in Macon just after 8 Tuesday night. While they were on their way, deputies were told that the suspect and his passenger were trying to fight the victim. Deputies said one of them had a gun. The two drove off in a Jeep Grand Cherokee before deputies arrived.

The driver of the Jeep, 27 year old Nicholas Jacob Adkins of Kathleen, wrecked the SUV by flipping it into a ditch on Wimbish Road in Macon. Deputies said when they arrived, Adkins ran into the woods.

His passenger, 25 year old Michael David Moniz also of Kathleen, was arrested. Deputies said Adkins called Moniz’s phone and told deputies he was not going to turn himself in.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office brought in its K-9 unit to track Adkins while he was in the woods. Deputies said Adkins was spotted near Coliseum Northside Hospital on Forsyth Road. When they tried to catch him, Adkins began to struggle and got away. Deputies found him later on Charter Boulevard in Macon and after a short struggle, he was arrested. Adkins told deputies that was an undercover narcotics officer and said he was with the U.S. Marshals Office.

Moniz was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released later on $390 bond.

Adkins was also taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Hit and Run, Willful Obstruction of a Peace Officer Felony, Impersonating a Peace Officer and Driving Under the Influence Less Safe. He’s being held on $6,300 bond.