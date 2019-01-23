Winter moves back in after heavy overnight rain

Tonight



Heavy rain continues overnight with temperatures staying mainly in the 60’s. Gusty winds will be at their highest with the passing of the cold front during the early morning hours Thursday.

Rain Totals



Forecast rain totals are almost 1.5″ across Middle Georgia. After the front moves through, we will dry out for much of the rest of the next few days.

Next 7 Days



Dry weather is on tap for much of the extended forecast period. Cool air moves in behind the cold front dropping our lows into the 30’s and 20’s into the start of next week. By Monday we will see a significant warm up ahead of our next cold front. We could potentially see a few snow flakes mixing with rain, but it is too far out to pin anything down quite yet. Stick with 41 NBC for updates!