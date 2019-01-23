Upscale Interview Clothing Closet gives free outfits for job interviews

The Upscale Interview Clothing Closet is in the office at the Warner Robins Housing Authority. They're always accepting donations.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – When going in for a job interview, your first impression is important. That’s why the Warner Robins Housing Authority is helping people in need dress for success.

Over the years, Warner Robins Housing Authority Director of Programs Sharon Rogers has purchased clothing for people to go to interviews.

Last year, she and a colleague came up with a concept for tenants to receive free clothes for interviews. At the Housing Authority’s main office, Rogers made room for their Upscale Interview Clothing Closet.

“First impressions are a lasting impressions. When I see you walk in, I’m looking from head to toe and I want you to be looking your best,” she said.

Rogers teams up with the Department of Labor to find people who are interviewing for jobs who might need some help with getting an outfit.

People have donated work attire like blouses, dresses, suites, ties, shoes, and jewelry to Upscale Interview Clothing Closet. Some items still have tags on them.

“We want it to be top of the line clothing. Give them a good shopping experience and we set it up so it looks like a boutique,” she said.

Rogers says anyone in need can receive an outfit. You just have to show proof of an interview or your first day at work.

“They have to be going for a job. They have to be working or showing they need the clothing and proper attire to go to a job interview,” Rogers said.

The Upscale Interview Clothing Closet is in the office at the Warner Robins Housing Authority. They’re always accepting donations.