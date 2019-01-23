SparkMacon launches new campaign

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- SparkMacon has started a new crowdfunding campaign to raise $10,000 and help pay for its new building and operations.

The overall project is called SparkMacon 2.0, and includes new workspaces at the Macon-Bibb Industrial Park for small business start-ups.

- Advertisement -

Macon’s entrepreneurs and makers have used SparkMacon to meet the needs of businesses, as well as startup companies in the area.

Those who donate to the campaign will receive pre-paid memberships.

The new space will offer tools that are accessible to members, including laser cutters, machines, and much more.

The new startup space is now located at 600 Guy Paine Road, Building 102.

If you’d like more information on SparkMacon, contact Info@sparkmacon.com.