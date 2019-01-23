Heavy Rain and a Few Storms Return This Evening

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Clouds are moving back into Middle Georgia ahead of widespread rain this evening.

Today.

It has been a noticeably warmer start to the day across Middle Georgia. An approaching cold front will bring a line of heavy rain and a few storms to Middle Georgia this evening. Before we get to the widespread rain, we will be dealing with a mostly cloudy sky and a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be soaring into the upper 60’s and low 70’s across the viewing area. The average high temperature for this time of year is 58° so we are going to blow past that this afternoon. The bulk of the rain moves into Middle Georgia from the west to the east after 7 o’clock tonight and will continue into the early morning hours. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 1.0″ and 1.5″ with isolated areas receiving closer to 2.0″ of rain over the next twenty-four hours.

Tomorrow.

We will continue to deal with isolated showers through midday tomorrow, but once the rain and clouds clear out tomorrow afternoon, they are both going to be gone for a few days. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will be more seasonal in the middle 50’s with more sun than clouds. Colder temperatures return overnight as most neighborhoods in Middle Georgia will be near the freezing mark.

Weekend.

Right now it is looking like a great weekend is shaping up for us all across Middle Georgia! We will see a lot of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon high temperatures running in the mid-to-upper 50’s. Overnight low temperatures will run in the low-to-mid 30’s.

