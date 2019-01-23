Five teens indicted for murder of Macon teen

Cortavius Ates, 20, Eric Bowden, 17, Demarkis Hammonds, 19, Jamon Jackson, 18, and Troy Jackson, 16, are indicted on murder charges.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict five teens on murder charges that stem from the October deadly shooting of 16-year-old Kendrick Darnell Davis.

The teens include Cortavius Ates, 20, Eric Bowden, 17, Demarkis Hammonds, 19, Jamon Jackson, 18, and Troy Jackson, 16.

On October 30th, 2018, Kendrick Davis was found fatally shot near the intersection of Manson and Warpath roads in east Macon.

An indictment is a charging document that means there is evidence of probable cause for the case to move forward toward trial.