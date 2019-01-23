City of Forsyth’s payroll clerk arrested

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Monroe County Sheriffs Office arrested the City of Forsyth’s Payroll Clerk Tuesday.

The arrest happened after a former city employee filed a complaint that someone had accessed her checking account without permission and made purchases and payments.

After a thorough investigation by the Sheriffs Office, there was enough evidence to arrest Mary Linda Black, the Payroll Clerk/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Black is charged with one count of Identity Fraud, and one count of Theft by Taking.

The City of Forsyth notified all employees of the possible breach, and asked its employees to review their accounts for anything out of the ordinary.