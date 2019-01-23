BCSO needs assistance in locating a stolen vehicle

BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a stolen vehicle.

Deputies believe the vehicle was involved in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on January 15, 2019 on Pio Nono Avenue near Pio Nono Circle.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2005 Ford F-150 4door Crew Cab.

It was last seen with the tag number RKC4991, but it may have been changed.

The truck was reported stolen on December 31, 2018 off of Stacey Drive in Macon.

The truck has damage to the grill and hood area.

If you see the truck, please call the Bibb County Sheriffs Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.