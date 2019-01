MACON, Ga – To avoid injuring yourself during a workout, you have to use the proper form.

Personal Trainer Allen Redmond, from Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, visited Daybreak to show how you can do a proper squat exercise.

For a full list of classes at Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, check out this website: https://www.navicenthealth.org/wellnesscenter/home

Click on the video to see the exercise.