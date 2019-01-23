2 MGSU Students are in the making in creating their first Independent film

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- 2 middle Georgia state college students are going against the odds of film making.

Phillip S.wheeler and Jelani Perkins are in the making of creating their first independent film.

The two college students are entering in the Macon film festival to go up against other filmmakers to be selected to have one of the best films of the 2019 film festival.

“What I got right now, i just have a photography business, so i use what i have with the camera. the programs and all that, and i really just use that for my film and progress and advertise and that too,” says wheeler.

College student Phillip wheeler is not letting any obstacles get in his way of creating his first film.

“You always have to stay inspired, you always have to want to accomplish more than you are already currently going through,” says wheeler.

Both students have been working on their first film for 4 years now. the positive attitude and dedication keeps them going.

“Even though you may not know what’s ahead keep pushing,” says wheeler.

While studying in college and getting assignments completed. they also find the opportunity to work on the film.

“We are really passionate about what we do and what we really want to perceive to the audience,” says wheeler.

Phillip wheeler and Jelani Perkins independent film is called Euphorica, a short film that’s about the dark side of substance abuse and substance addiction.

“We know it will open doors, we know the Macon film festival is the first step in doing so and to accomplishing our goals. so, really that’s the motivation enough just being able to start it off with the actual project,” says wheeler.

Wheeler and Perkins also said they plan to have the film finished sometime in April.