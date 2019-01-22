Warm temperatures, heavy rain expected for Wednesday

Good evening,

Clouds started increasing across Middle Georgia today, with more rain and breezy conditions on the way for Wednesday.

Wednesday



Scattered showers will be possible through the day on Wednesday. Temps will be warming across the area into the upper 60’s. Also, expect a breezy day in Middle Georgia with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight the heaviest rain will move through with the possibility of an isolated embedded thunderstorm.

Rain Totals



By Thursday morning, rain will move out of the area and we will start to dry out and cool down. When all is said and done, we will likely pick up around 3/4″ of rain in Middle Georgia.



Cold air moves back in for Middle Georgia to end the week and head into the weekend. The forecast right now brings clear skies and cool conditions through Sunday. Next week could bring some wintry weather, but as with any chance of winter weather in the south, we really just need to wait and watch.