Jan. 22, 2019, 5:33 PM GMT By Ben Kesslen

In front of an audience of more than 5,000 fans, Lady Gaga interrupted her Las Vegas performance on Saturday to call out Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

“To Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ, you are wrong,” Gaga said in the middle of her hit song “Million Reasons.”

The gay icon and Grammy-winning performer was responding to recent news that Karen Pence returned to teaching art at an evangelical Christian school in northern Virginia that explicitly bans LGBTQ employees and students.

“You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” Lady Gaga, a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, said while seated at a piano at MGM’s Park Theater.

“I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice, and everybody is welcome,” she continued. “So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror, and you’ll find it right there.”

Vice President Pence responded last week to the backlash following news reports of his wife’s new job, telling Catholic cable network EWTN that he finds it “deeply offensive” to see “major news organizations attacking Christian education.”

“We have a rich tradition in America of Christian education, and frankly religious education broadly defined,” Mike Pence said in the interview. “We’ll let the other critics roll off our back, but this criticism of Christian education in America should stop.”

While opposition to gay rights is still relatively strong among evangelical Christians, a 2017 report by the Public Religion Research Institute found most religious groups in the U.S. are supportive of LGBTQ rights, including same-sex marriage.

Lady Gaga, a vocal critic of the current administration, also slammed President Trump during Saturday’s “Enigma” show.

“If the f—ing president of the United States could please put our government back,” she said, “there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money.”

Lady Gaga, who already has six Grammy awards, two Golden Globes and one Critics’ Choice award, was on Tuesday nominated for two Oscars for her role and music in “A Star is Born.”

