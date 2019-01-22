Howard Middle School competes in nationwide challenge for $60k

Voting lasts until Friday night at 11:59. Winners will be announced February 27th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Howard Middle School could win $60,000. The school entered the Follett Challenge, an annual nationwide competition. The contest highlights interesting projects or programs at the schools.

Howard Middle School students are in and out of the “Dog House.” The Dog House isn’t just the school’s spirit shop, but it’s teaching students economics.

Some Howard Middle School students embroider headbands and shirts for the girls basketball team.

“It’s like this a gift for us putting in hard work I feel like when they give us stuff,” 8th grade basketball player Jasmine Patterson said.

From money made in the dog house allows the team to receive the gear without having to fundraise for them.

“Everything you see here is mostly [what] students want,” 8th grader Makayla Dawson said.

The Dog House is being ran students, projects are being made by students, and sold to students.

“We try to have a variety of things that they can get for family members, themselves, or stuff they need in class,” Dawson said.

With a unique way, students are learning to buy, sell, and shop. Howard Middle School is using the Dog House to try to win the nationwide Follett Challenge.

“We can dream big with this money,” Howard Middle School Media Specialist Sarah Chancellor said.

The contest consists of schools submitting videos and applications of school’s interesting programs.

“The video just shows that students run our Dog House. The Dog House is the spirit shop for Howard Middle School and not only do they run it, they come in the mornings and they make coffee for the teachers, they take orders for gifts, they ran a holiday shop this year,” Chancellor said.

Phase one, people vote on their favorite video entry. Ten schools will win $8,000. Phase two will win the grand prize of $60,000.

“We want to see more STEM equipment in the building, we want every classroom to have books that are on Lexile levels for the students, so even E-Books, we want E-Readers,” Chancellor said.

Money will come from Follett, an organization that partners with schools to help provide technology services and digital content.

Voting lasts until Friday night at 11:59. Winners will be announced February 27th. You can vote here.