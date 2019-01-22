Houston County Restaurant provides free meal to Macon Regional Airport TSA workers during gov shut down

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Middle Georgia restaurant is stepping up to help workers affected by the government shutdown, as it enters day 32. The local Houston restaurant is helping feed TSA workers and other federal workers at Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Blitz seafood in Warner Robins provided food for federal workers who reported to work, despite not being paid during the ongoing government shutdown.

They served federal workers a hot lunch including wings, green beans, and roasted potatoes.

“We want to encourage the community to get involved, especially with the people who are not receiving paychecks,” says Operation Manager Ernest Harris.

He also says he understands the struggle that federal workers are going through in these hard times

“I mean, in the midst of the shut down, there still continuing to work and their not receiving paychecks, so it’s just that, we wanted to reach back out to our community and let them know that we do appreciate their service and it’s admirable what their doing,” says Harris.

He also added T-S-A working without pay and struggling is not only happening in other cities or states but it’s also happening in Middle Georgia.

” We’re not doing it for no recognition we’re. We’re doing this from the kindness of our hearts because you never know when we’re place in that position,” says Harris.

Harris also says this is just one of the first steps of helping T-S-A workers.

“We have no plans of it right now but we’re willing to participate in anything that’s going to help the guys who are not receiving pay,” says Harris.

As the shutdown continues Blitz Seafood says they are willing to participate to help federal workers who are not receiving pay.