Cold Front to Bring Heavy Rain Tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will be on the increase over the next couple of days, but that will be accompanied by higher rain chances as well.

Today.

Yesterday afternoon was a cool day as temperatures only made into into the upper 40’s around several neighborhoods in Middle Georgia. We will be a little warmer this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the low-to-mid 50’s across the area which would still put it under the average temperature for this time of year (58°). An afternoon isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but coverage is going to be very limited. Clouds will continue to build in throughout the day which will lead to a partly cloudy sky overnight. With the added cloud cover temperatures will be MUCH warmer than the past couple of nights.

Tomorrow.

Rain chances increase throughout the day tomorrow as a cold front and low pressure system get ready to race across Middle Georgia. In the first half of the day we will see a mostly cloudy sky with just a few isolated showers, but by the time we get into the early evening and overnight hours that is when the widespread and heavy rain moves in. Before the rain moves in, temperatures will be on the warm side in the upper 60’s. Behind the frontal passage we will see drier and cooler air once again flow into our area.

Extended.

One the rain ends around midday on Thursday we will begin a drier pattern that will take us through the weekend. Cooler than average temperatures are expected to accompany drier weather through the end of the month.

