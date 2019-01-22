Daybreak Interview – Benefit Concert For The Fuller Center

MACON, Ga – If you’re a fan of music and giving back to the community, there’s an event happening this weekend in Macon that you might be interested in.

Dianne Fuller and Lynda Brown, from The Fuller Center for Housing of Macon, visited Daybreak to talk about the organization’s benefit concert.

The concert’s headliner is Macon’s own singer-songwriter Maggie Renfroe and the Tuten Brothers from Athens are opening for her.

The benefit concert is Saturday January 26th starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Library Ballroom in Macon. You can purchase tickets at http://www.libraryballroom.com/new-products/

