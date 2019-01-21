West Laurens High School closed Tuesday

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Classes at West Laurens High School in Dexter are cancelled tomorrow due to a “Boil Water Requirement”.

The town is working hard to make the water supply safe to drink for all residents, businesses, and West Laurens High School.

The water advisory and class cancellation is ONLY for West Laurens High School students.

All Faculty and staff are still required to report to work on Tuesday.

All other Laurens County Schools will operate on their regular schedules.