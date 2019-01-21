Macon-Bibb residents march for peace and unity for MLK Day

Macon-Bibb residents come together to march for MLK Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Today our country remembers, honors and celebrates, a leader in the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr.

Macon-Bibb residents are honoring Dr. King with an annual memorial march started from several Macon-Bibb community centers such as Rosa Jackson Center, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Memorial Gym, and Frank Johnson Recreation Center.

“MLK was such a significant presence in our country for so long and um, his legacy is still so present, especially in today’s political climate,” says Carolyne Cooke.

The annual march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King is a celebration to remember hand by hand and step by step. The community remembers a leader who fault for equal rights for everyone.

“What he represented was unity and peace and equality and everybody working together and that’s what I think our community and country needs more of,” says AARP ambassador Myrtle Habersham.

From winning Nobel Peace Prizes for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance in 1964. Today, Dr.King has made a great impact that still carries on.

Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Caylen Johnson says “Today can’t be the only day we’re unified. We have to walk together, hand and hand every day. and that’s treating others the way you want to be treated. Speaking to those, you may not know.”

“One of the thing’s Dr. King talked about was that legacy, and, and, and, inclusiveness and public service. And that’s what people need to take away from this, these marches and legacy that he’s brought,” says Sheriff Davis David SOT

In this annual tradition in Macon, hundreds of people are still carrying out the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.