Dry and Cold Day Ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly sunny and cool today, but rain and warmer weather returns by midweek.

Today.

While the sun will be out in full force today, that is not going to help warm us up much. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 40’s for most areas across Middle Georgia. Neighborhood further to the south in the viewing area have a better chance of breaking into the low 50’s this afternoon before falling into the upper 20’s once again tonight. We will see a mostly clear sky overnight and below freezing temperatures, but due to an east wind increasing overnight and a dry air mass in place, I do not expect to see frost formation.

Tomorrow.

Clouds will begin to fill in the sky throughout the day tomorrow, but the bigger story is that we will begin to warm up heading towards midweek. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the middle 50’s. I am keeping a 20% chance of rain for tomorrow, but coverage is very limited. Temperatures will continue to warm until a cold front moves through late on Wednesday.

Rest of Week.

We will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday ahead of widespread rain late on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. Rain moving in with another cold front coming out of the Central Plains on Wednesday will give Middle Georgia another chance of adding to our monthly surplus of rain as well as another shot of cooler air. Behind the front we will stay dry as high pressure works into the Deep South. Colder weather returns this upcoming weekend as high temperatures will stay below average (58°).

