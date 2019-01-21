Chilly overnight, before a midweek warm up and rain

Good evening,

We will see a chilly start to Tuesday under clear skies.

Tuesday



As we head through the day, Tuesday, we will warm into the 50’s. Clouds will increase by the afternoon and we will see a chance for isolated showers overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday



A warm and humid air mass moves into the area on Wednesday, ahead of our next strong cold front. Highs will make it into the 70’s on Wednesday. Expect heavy rain and the potential for an isolated thunderstorm with the front.

Rest of the Week



Behind the cold front we will see cold air settle back into the area. **Right now we ware monitoring for the possibility of a few flurries, but it looks unlikely** The rest of the week we will continue to see below average temperatures and mostly dry conditions.