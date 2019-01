Pastor Dr. Janet Lamar is calling all churches for the Azusa Revolution Prayer Launch.

The prayer event takes place every Tuesday during the month of January.

All faiths are inviting to come and pray for the city of Macon and its leaders.

The next events start at 4:00am on Tuesday, January 22nd and 29th.

The event is in partnership with The Preachers of Middle GA and Macon.

For more information call 478-951-4655 or 706-980-7901.